Michigan State’s way-too-early bowl projection for 2022 season

We are still about five months away from the start of the 2022 college football season, and with many teams around the nation already having their spring game, 247Sports has released their way-too-early bowl projections for the upcoming season.

As far as the Michigan State Spartans go, 247Sports believes they will be the second-best team and play in the Rose Bowl against LSU.

Here is what 247Sports has to say about their projection for Michigan State.

Citrus Bowl

Projected matchup: Michigan State vs. LSU

What does Michigan State have in store for its encore performance following an 11-win season? Well, the Spartans need to follow a similar script if they intend on a return to the New Year’s Six since most projections — including our own this spring — will have Michigan and Ohio State finishing higher in the Big Ten’s East Division.