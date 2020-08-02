41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, August 2, 2020
Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman decides on future

MSU News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

In 2019, the two most important players on the Michigan State basketball team were senior PG Cassius Winston and junior forward, Xavier Tillman.

Winston will be taking his talents to the NBA, but prior to Sunday, Tillman had not yet made it official as to what he was going to do.

Well, Tillman has announced his decision and he to has decided to stay in the NBA Draft.

In 31 games for the Spartans in 2019, Tillman averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per contest.

Nation, do you think this is the right move for Tillman in terms of his future in basketball?

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

