Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman decides on future

In 2019, the two most important players on the Michigan State basketball team were senior PG Cassius Winston and junior forward, Xavier Tillman.
Winston will be taking his talents to the NBA, but prior to Sunday, Tillman had not yet made it official as to what he was going to do.
Well, Tillman has announced his decision and he to has decided to stay in the NBA Draft.
Forever Grateful 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/sfa9kCF0Ik
— Xavier Tillman (@Rookiedunker) August 2, 2020
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman is staying in the 2020 NBA Draft, per his Twitter page.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 2, 2020
In 31 games for the Spartans in 2019, Tillman averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per contest.
Nation, do you think this is the right move for Tillman in terms of his future in basketball?