They did it!

The Michigan Wolverines used epic performances from Hassan Haskins and Aidan Hutchinson to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-27 at the Big. House.

Haskins carried the ball 28 times for 169 yards and five touchdowns, while Hutchinson broke Michigan’s all-time school record by collecting three more sacks.

Michigan will now play either Wisconsin or Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday in Indianapolis.

GO BLUE!