The University of Michigan’s search for its next athletic director has taken a stunning turn, and it could come with significant financial consequences. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Trev Alberts has been informed by the search firm representing Michigan that he will not be the university’s next athletic director.

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Thamel reported Tuesday morning that Alberts received phone calls both Monday night and Tuesday morning confirming Michigan’s decision, according to Alberts’ attorney, Tom Mars. However, what makes this situation particularly interesting is that Alberts has reportedly already signed an agreement for the position.

According to Mars, Alberts signed a “contractually binding MOU” (memorandum of understanding) that requires Michigan to pay his full contract buyout. That claim raises some serious questions about how Michigan handled its athletic director search and what financial obligations the university could now face.

Michigan Athletic Director Search Takes Stunning Turn

If the agreement is enforceable as Mars contends, Michigan could find itself responsible for paying Alberts’ contract buyout despite him never officially taking over as the university’s athletic director. Exactly how Michigan intends to address the situation remains to be seen.

The claim regarding the binding agreement comes from Alberts’ attorney, and Michigan’s position on the matter has yet to be established.

What Comes Next for Michigan and Trev Alberts

For a university looking to establish stability within its athletic department, this is certainly not the type of development Michigan was hoping for. The Wolverines are now left searching for answers on two fronts: who will become their next athletic director, and what it could cost them to walk away from Alberts.

Stay tuned, because this situation appears to be far from over.