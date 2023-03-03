Michigan suffers potentially devastating double-overtime loss at Illinois

Michigan suffered a potentially devastating loss to Illinois in double-overtime on Thursday night, putting their NCAA Tournament hopes in serious jeopardy. The Wolverines have been unable to overcome Illinois in recent matchups, and this loss could prove to be their downfall as they fight for a spot in the tournament. Despite rallying from a seven-point deficit late in regulation, UM let a seven-point lead in overtime slip away and saw its three-game win streak come to an end. Heading into the game, the Wolverines were one of the “Last Four In” to the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s Bracketologist, Joe Lunardi. With this loss, they are now in a position where they either have to win their final regular-season game at Indiana or win at least a couple of games in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Big Picture: Michigan's postseason hopes hang in the balance

This loss could prove to be the downfall for Michigan's postseason hopes. Despite being a solid team over the past couple of months, their slow start to the season, where they suffered some close losses, could end up being their demise. Winning their final regular-season game at Indiana will be a challenge, and they will need to play at their best to secure their spot in the tournament.

Bottom Line: Just Win

Michigan's loss to Illinois in double-overtime was a tough one to swallow, especially after letting a seven-point lead slip away. With their NCAA Tournament hopes hanging in the balance, every game from here on out will be crucial for the Wolverines. They will need to bring their A-game if they want to secure their spot in the tournament.