The Michigan Wolverines have officially suspended wide receiver Andrew Marsh for Saturday’s game against No. 4 UCLA, and the decision comes just days after news broke that the sophomore is facing a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge.

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According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Michigan confirmed Saturday afternoon that Marsh has been suspended for the game. The announcement provides important clarification after Marsh was listed as OUT on the Big Ten’s final availability report earlier in the day.

“Marsh has been suspended for today’s game, per the team.” Adam Rittenberg, ESPN

Michigan Confirms Andrew Marsh Suspension

Marsh had been listed as questionable throughout the week as Michigan prepared for its final home game of the 2026 season. However, following the emergence of his legal situation, questions surfaced about whether he would be permitted to play against the Bruins.

According to previous reporting from the Associated Press, Marsh is facing a misdemeanor charge stemming from an alleged incident involving a food delivery driver earlier this year. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Marsh is presumed innocent.

Michigan previously released a statement addressing the situation, but the program had not publicly confirmed a suspension at that time. Rittenberg’s latest report now establishes that Marsh’s absence against UCLA is the result of a team-issued suspension.

The university has not announced whether additional disciplinary action will follow.

Michigan Loses Key Offensive Weapon Against UCLA

The suspension creates another problem for head coach Kyle Whittingham, whose team enters Saturday’s matchup with a 5-5 record. Marsh has been one of Michigan’s most productive receivers this season, recording 48 receptions for 459 yards and one touchdown.

The Wolverines are already dealing with significant injury problems heading into the UCLA game. Wide receivers JJ Buchanan, Jaylen Pile, and Braydon Alford are also unavailable, leaving Michigan particularly thin at the position.

Saturday’s suspension is the latest development in a difficult week for Marsh and the Wolverines. With Michigan fighting for bowl eligibility against undefeated UCLA, the timing certainly couldn’t be much worse.

For now, Marsh will not play against UCLA, and Michigan has not publicly announced when he will be eligible to return.