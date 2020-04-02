Michigan target Joshua Christopher posterizes Michigan State troll on Instagram

The trolls are plentiful out there! Heck, I will not lie, I have even stooped to that level a few times (or more) in my life while using social media.

That being said, the best way to make the trolls go away is to completely ignore them.

Or, if you are 5-star basketball recruit, Joshua Christopher, you just dunk on the troll and then stand over him.

That’s exactly what Christopher, who is a target of the University of Michigan, did recently to a Michigan State slappie who dropped into his DMs with some weak smack talk.

Michigan State fan went into Josh Christopher’s DMs recently.. I don’t understand what goes through people’s heads pic.twitter.com/Fu9eCI200x — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@ItsAntWright) April 2, 2020

Christopher is expected to make his decision soon and whichever college lands him should be extremely excited, even though he will almost certainly be a one-and-done player.