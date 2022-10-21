Michigan TE Erick All has ‘life-changing’ surgery

Heading into the 2022 season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh felt like he had the top two tight ends in the nation with one of those tight ends being Erick All. On Friday, All took to Instagram to reveal that he has had a “life-changing surgery”.

All was forced to miss the Wolverines’ last four games with an undisclosed injury but apparently, it was serious enough that he needed to have surgery.

What did Erick All say about his surgery?

On Friday, Erick All took to Instagram to give the following update:

This week I got to meet some of the best people I’ve met in my life. The Connor family welcomed me into their house with open arms when there was no where else for me to stay in florida (due to the hurricane damage) to receive a life changing surgery. If it wasn’t for Yo Murphy, Dr. O’Neil and Dr. Davis this would have never happened thank you so much. Also, thank you to the most amazing parents ever for driving all the way from Cincinnati to Ft Myers’s to be there for me. I am truly blessed to be surrounded by such amazing people. Thank you everyone who’s reached out with prayers and blessings. I love you Via Erick All – Instagram

Erick All was voted as a captain before the season

Before the season started, the Michigan players voted All as one of their five team captains.

During the 2021 season, All had 38 catches for 437 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-saving touchdown against Penn State.

In the three games All played in 2022, he had just three catches for 36 yards.

We wish All the best of luck has he recovers from his surgery.