Michigan-Texas Gets an Early Date, But the Stakes Remain Huge

One of college football’s most anticipated non-conference games of 2027 is coming a week earlier than expected, but the move does little to lessen the magnitude of the matchup. Michigan-Texas is now set for Sept. 4, 2027, in Austin, a week ahead of its original Sept. 11 date, as a major overhaul to the college football calendar forces the two programs to adjust their schedules.

Why the Michigan-Texas Date Moved

The change comes after the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee approved a new calendar that moves the start of the college football season forward by one week beginning in 2027. What had traditionally been known as Week Zero will effectively become the opening week of the season, forcing programs across the country to shuffle previously scheduled games. Teams will play 12 games across a 14-week window with two open weeks.

Texas announced the adjustments Thursday, confirming four date changes across the next two seasons. The Longhorns will now open their 2027 home schedule against New Mexico State on Aug. 28 before hosting Michigan one week later, with UTEP moving to Sept. 11.

Texas Has Won Both Recent Meetings

For Michigan, the adjustment gives the Wolverines an immediate high-profile test on the road. The matchup is the second game of a home-and-home series that began in Ann Arbor on Sept. 7, 2024, when Texas walked into Michigan Stadium and handed the defending national champions a 31-12 loss. Quinn Ewers completed 24 of 36 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns in that game, while Michigan quarterback Davis Warren went 22 of 33 for 204 yards with two interceptions.

Texas also won the most recent meeting, beating Michigan 41-27 in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31 in Orlando. Arch Manning was the difference-maker, accounting for 376 total yards on 221 passing yards and 155 rushing yards, with two touchdowns through the air and two on the ground. He closed it with a 60-yard scoring run and became the first player in the bowl’s 80-year history to run and throw for 150 yards in the same game. The performance earned him offensive MVP honors.

Arch Manning Is the Problem

Manning’s development makes the 2027 meeting particularly intriguing. In 2025, the Texas quarterback threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns against seven interceptions while completing 61.4% of his passes, and he added 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores — a dimension Michigan experienced firsthand in the Citrus Bowl. Texas finished the season 10-3 and averaged 30.5 points per game, producing 3,259 passing yards and 1,791 rushing yards as a team.

Michigan’s Answer Is Bryce Underwood

Michigan will have its own offensive centerpiece to build around. Bryce Underwood threw for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman in 2025, completing 60.3% of his passes over 13 games. The Citrus Bowl was a hard night — he went 23 of 42 for 199 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, though he did run 14 times for 69 yards and a score. By 2027, Underwood could enter the season as an established star rather than the freshman he was when the teams last met.

A Bigger Game Than the Date Suggests

That is what makes the early date more than a scheduling footnote. Michigan and Texas are entering different conferences, different recruiting battles and increasingly different versions of the same national arms race. The Longhorns are now established in the SEC, while Michigan remains one of the Big Ten’s premier programs. With both leagues expanding their conference schedules and fighting for College Football Playoff positioning, marquee nonconference games have become increasingly valuable — and increasingly difficult to fit into the calendar.

The Sept. 4 date also ensures there will be little time for either team to ease into the season. Instead of waiting until the second week for a heavyweight matchup, Michigan will now walk into Austin almost immediately. Texas will have one game against New Mexico State beforehand, but Michigan will be facing the Longhorns before the season has had much opportunity to reveal what either team truly is.

The history already gives the game enough weight. Texas has won both recent meetings, including a dominant performance in Ann Arbor and a four-touchdown night from Manning in Orlando. Now the Wolverines will get another opportunity to change the direction of the series — this time on Texas soil.

The calendar may have moved the game forward by seven days, but the stakes have not moved an inch. If anything, the earlier kickoff only makes Michigan-Texas one of the first games on the 2027 schedule that college football fans will circle.

Sept. 4, 2027, will arrive early. The expectations won’t.