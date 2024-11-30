Michigan Tight End Carted Off Field After Suffering Injury During Warmups Vs. Ohio State

Michigan true freshman tight end Brady Prieskorn was carted off the field just moments ago after suffering what appears to be a significant leg injury during pregame warmups. The injury occurred ahead of today’s critical matchup against Ohio State in Columbus.

He was carted off the field moments ago.@WDTN pic.twitter.com/NJuNQtD8Q4 — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) November 30, 2024

Prieskorn, a four-star recruit from Rochester Adams High School, has not seen much playing time this season but made the trip to Columbus with Colston Loveland ruled out for the game. With both Loveland and now Prieskorn unavailable, Michigan will turn to Marlin Klein and freshman Hogan Hansen to fill the void at tight end.

As the Wolverines prepare to face the No. 2 Buckeyes, this latest setback adds to the challenges Michigan faces, but the team will need to rely on its depth at the position to remain competitive in the high-stakes rivalry game.