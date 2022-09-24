Michigan to be without 3 key players vs. Maryland

In less than an hour, Michigan will host Maryland in what will be the Big Ten opener for both teams.

According to reports, the Wolverines will be without three key players for their Homecoming game vs. Maryland.

From Anthony Broome of The Wolverine:

9:36 a.m. – Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards will miss this week’s game, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. He is expected to return at Iowa next week.

10:37 a.m. – Per The Wolverine’s Chris Balas, senior guard Trevor Keegan and senior tight end Erick All are out for Saturday’s game.

Nation, do you think Michigan will be able to easily take care of Maryland without these three key players?

What is your final score prediction?