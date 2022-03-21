Michigan to spend absurd amount of money on new scoreboards at Big House

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the University of Michigan is dropping an absurd amount of money on new scoreboards at the Big House.

The Free Press is reporting that the university is spending $41 million, yes, you heard that correctly, $41 MILLION dollars to upgrade the scoreboards at Michigan Stadium.

From Detroit Free Press:

The University of Michigan‘s athletic department wants to spend $41 million on new scoreboards at Michigan Stadium. The school’s board is being asked to give their permission for the project at its meeting on Thursday.

If all goes according to schedule, the boards would be completed in fall 2023. It’s not known when construction would start.

Here is the full action request from Wolverines Athletic Director, Warde Manuel.

The existing Michigan Stadium video scoreboards were installed in 2011 and have exceeded their anticipated service life. The technology of these scoreboards has become obsolete and it has been increasingly difficult to source replacement parts. The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics recommends replacing the scoreboards and select components of the public address and video production equipment to proactively address reliability and serviceability concerns. The new scoreboards will be the same height as the existing boards and wider to further enhance the fan experience and significantly more energy efficient. The scope of this project includes the architectural, electrical, and mechanical work necessary to accomplish these improvements. There will be no impact on parking from this project.

The estimated cost of the project is $41,000,000. Funding will be provided from Athletic Department resources. The construction cash flow may be provided, all or in part, by bond proceeds or increasing the commercial paper issuance under the commercial paper program, secured by a pledge of General Revenues, and authorized by the Board of Regents. The architectural firm of SmithGroup Inc. will design the project. The project is expected to provide an average of 36 on-site construction jobs. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.

We recommend that the Board of Regents approve the Michigan Stadium Scoreboard Replacement project as described, and authorize issuing the project for bids and awarding construction contracts providing that bids are within the approved budget.