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Insiders Reveal Michigan’s Quarterback Plan for Oregon

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr after a game, with Bryce Underwood expected to see snaps at Oregon
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Michigan’s quarterback job is open again, and the first reporting on how the Wolverines will handle it points to the freshman. On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Tommy Carr is expected to start at quarterback for Michigan against Oregon on Saturday. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has not announced a starter.

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The part that separates this from a straight benching: Bryce Underwood is not out of the plan. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Underwood is still expected to see snaps in certain packages at Oregon even if he does not take the first one.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) hugs quarterback Tommy Carr (14) after a play against Indiana during the first half at
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) hugs quarterback Tommy Carr (14) after a play against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

How Michigan Got Back to a Quarterback Competition

Whittingham had said a week earlier that Carr would keep the job for the foreseeable future. That changed after a 15-6 loss to Michigan State, which was followed by the dismissal of first-year offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Sunday and the promotion of Jim Harding to interim coordinator. Whittingham then reopened the competition, telling reporters the Oregon starter was still to be determined, per ESPN.

What Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood Have Done So Far

Underwood has completed 58.1% of his passes this season for 924 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 61 carries, an average of 3.6 yards per carry. Carr has completed 67.0% of his passes for 641 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, and has run for 95 yards and three touchdowns on 40 carries, an average of 2.4 yards per carry. Carr’s Michigan State start was his worst of the year: 138 passing yards, two interceptions and a season-low 38.8 QBR, per ESPN.

Michigan is 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Oregon, ranked No. 23 in the AP poll, is 6-3 and 4-2. Kickoff at Oregon is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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