The Michigan Wolverines appear ready to make a major change at quarterback ahead of Saturday’s matchup against No. 6 Indiana. According to new reporting, true freshman Tommy Carr is expected to start against the Hoosiers, replacing Bryce Underwood following Michigan’s dramatic comeback victory over Penn State.

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The development comes after head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed Monday that Michigan had selected its starting quarterback but refused to reveal the decision publicly. Now, with multiple reports pointing toward Carr, the Wolverines appear prepared to give the freshman his first collegiate start.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr (14) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Penn State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tommy Carr Expected to Start Against Indiana

According to Pete Nakos’ report, Carr is expected to take over as Michigan’s starter Saturday. Additional reporting on the quarterback change also indicates the Wolverines are preparing to move forward with Carr while Underwood shifts into a backup role.

Carr earned the opportunity after replacing Underwood at halftime against Penn State with Michigan trailing 3-0. The freshman completed 5 of 7 passes for 47 yards while rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown, helping the Wolverines rally for a 21-18 victory.

As we previously reported, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti had already indicated that he expected Carr to start Saturday. His assessment now appears consistent with the latest reporting surrounding Michigan’s plans.

What Does This Mean for Bryce Underwood?

Underwood struggled against Penn State, completing just 5 of 11 passes for 43 yards while throwing two interceptions. His difficulties protecting the football played a major role in Whittingham’s decision to make the halftime switch.

As we previously detailed following Whittingham’s comments, the Michigan coaching staff wanted to evaluate both quarterbacks before choosing its starter for Indiana. That decision has apparently gone in Carr’s favor, although Whittingham has not publicly confirmed the reported selection.

Tommy Carr’s First Test as Michigan’s Starting Quarterback

The freshman will face a significant challenge against an Indiana team looking to rebound from its loss to Ohio State. Carr showed promise against Penn State, but Saturday could provide a much clearer picture of his ability to lead Michigan’s offense over an entire game.

For now, Tommy Carr is the reported favorite to start against Indiana, not an officially announced starter. But if the latest reports prove accurate, Michigan will enter one of its biggest games of the season with a new quarterback leading the offense.