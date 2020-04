According to a report from Jeff Goodman, Michigan transfer Colin Castleton has decided to attend the University of Florida.

Michigan transfer Colin Castleton has committed to Florida, Nice addition by Mike White — a solid frontcourt piece from Daytona Beach who will sit and have two years left. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 27, 2020

Castleton averaged 3.1 points per game for the Wolverines during the 2019-2020 season.