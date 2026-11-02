The Michigan Wolverines are preparing for Saturday night’s rivalry showdown against Michigan State, and head coach Kyle Whittingham delivered some encouraging news Monday afternoon.

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Two important defensive players are expected to return.

During his weekly press conference, Whittingham revealed that edge rushers John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols are expected to play against the Spartans after missing Saturday’s 28-21 victory over Rutgers.

For a Michigan team looking to build momentum and secure bowl eligibility, the potential return of two key defenders couldn’t come at a much better time.

Michigan defensive end John Henry Daley (90) pressures Western Michigan quarterback Broc Lowry (12) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

When asked about the availability of Daley and Nichols, Whittingham provided a brief but encouraging response.

“Yeah, we expect them to play this week. That’s what we expected,” Whittingham said.

Neither player was available against Rutgers, forcing Michigan to rely on other contributors along its defensive front.

However, their expected return would give the Wolverines additional depth and experience heading into one of the most important games on their schedule.

Daley, in particular, has been one of Michigan’s most productive defensive players this season.

According to Michigan’s official Week 10 game notes, Daley leads the Wolverines with 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks through eight games.

That’s significant production for a defense that has already established itself as one of the nation’s best.

Nichols, meanwhile, has been an important part of Michigan’s edge rotation, providing another option for generating pressure and setting the edge against opposing rushing attacks.

While Whittingham expects both players to return, their availability has not yet been confirmed on the final game-day injury report.

Michigan Defense Could Become Even More Dangerous

Even without Daley and Nichols against Rutgers, Michigan’s defense continued to produce impressive numbers.

The Wolverines held the Scarlet Knights to 249 total yards, and that defense mattered late: Rutgers pulled even at 21 in the fourth quarter before Tommy Carr’s 9-yard run put Michigan back in front for good.

Through eight games, Michigan ranks third nationally in total defense, allowing just 250 yards per contest. The Wolverines also rank fifth in passing defense, surrendering only 150.6 yards per game.

Adding Daley and Nichols back into that group could provide a significant boost to Michigan’s ability to pressure the quarterback without relying on additional blitzers.

That could be particularly important against a Michigan State offense that has struggled throughout the 2026 season.

Wolverines Preparing for Saturday Night Rivalry

Michigan enters the rivalry matchup at 5-3 following Saturday’s victory over Rutgers, while Michigan State sits at 2-6.

As we previously reported when the kickoff time was announced, the Wolverines and Spartans will square off Saturday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan has won four consecutive meetings in the series and will look to make it five while securing its sixth victory of the season.

The Wolverines also received clarity at quarterback Monday, when Whittingham confirmed that freshman Tommy Carr would remain his starter moving forward.

As we reported following that announcement, Carr has taken control of Michigan’s offense after helping the Wolverines defeat Rutgers.

Now, with Daley and Nichols expected back, Michigan could be getting stronger on both sides of the football at exactly the right time.

And with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line Saturday night, the Wolverines will gladly welcome any additional firepower they can get.