The Michigan Wolverines are going ALL BLUE for Saturday night’s rivalry showdown against Michigan State.

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On Friday, Michigan Football revealed its uniform combination on X, announcing that the Wolverines will wear navy blue jerseys and matching navy pants, complemented by their iconic maize-and-blue winged helmets.

“All blue for tomorrow’s Blue Out 🔵” the program posted alongside a photo of the uniform.

And with the Spartans coming to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines are making sure the entire Big House gets in on the action.

All blue for tomorrow's Blue Out 🔵 pic.twitter.com/2OU2PVAGTm — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 6, 2026

Michigan Going All Blue Against Michigan State

Saturday’s rivalry matchup has officially been designated a Blue Out, with Michigan encouraging fans to wear blue to create an intimidating atmosphere inside Michigan Stadium.

According to the university’s official game preview, Saturday will also serve as Michigan’s Military Appreciation Game, featuring special recognition for military members and veterans.

The all-blue look is a departure from Michigan’s traditional combination of navy jerseys and maize pants, which the Wolverines previously unveiled for their matchup against UTEP.

This time, Michigan is embracing the navy-on-navy combination for one of its biggest games of the season.

Wolverines Looking to Keep Paul Bunyan Trophy

As previously reported by Detroit Sports Nation, Michigan and Michigan State will meet for the 119th time Saturday night.

The Wolverines enter the matchup at 5-3, while the Spartans sit at 2-6.

Michigan has won four consecutive meetings in the rivalry and will look to make it five straight while retaining the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium, with the game streaming exclusively on Peacock.

All blue uniforms. A packed Big House. Michigan State in town.

It doesn’t get much better than that for a Saturday night in Ann Arbor.