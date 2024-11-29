fb
Friday, November 29, 2024
U of M

Michigan Unveils ‘A Little Something New’ Uniform Combo for Matchup vs. Ohio State

W.G. Brady
Just moments ago, Michigan football sent fans into a frenzy by tweeting out a video unveiling their uniform combination for Saturday’s highly anticipated rivalry game against Ohio State. The tweet, which was captioned “A little something new for tomorrow,” revealed that the Wolverines will be sporting their sleek all-white uniforms for the big game.

While the all-white look itself isn't new, there’s a twist—Michigan will be wearing white cleats, a departure from their usual blue. This subtle change in their gear has sparked excitement among fans, adding an extra layer of anticipation to an already thrilling matchup.

https://twitter.com/UMichFootball/status/1862557366916719006

The Buckeyes enter the game as heavy favorites, but don't be surprised if Michigan, known for defying the odds in this rivalry, pulls off an upset. With a revamped look and a motivated squad, the Wolverines will surely be ready to make a statement on Saturday.

Fans are already buzzing about the new look, and with the game set to be a classic, Michigan’s “little something new” might just be the spark they need to surprise Ohio State.

Chicago Bears Fire Matt Eberflus Following Debacle Vs. Detroit Lions
