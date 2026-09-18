Michigan Reveals Uniform Combo for UTEP Matchup

Michigan will stick with a classic look when it takes the field against UTEP on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines revealed their Game 3 uniform combination, featuring the traditional maize winged helmet, navy jersey and maize pants for the non conference matchup at Michigan Stadium.

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Ready for tomorrow 💪 pic.twitter.com/AkN5b7tiKX — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 18, 2026

Michigan enters the game ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and 2-0 following last weekend’s 17-10 victory over Oklahoma. The Wolverines and Miners are scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Big Ten Network, according to the official Michigan football schedule.

It will be the first meeting between Michigan and UTEP. Michigan’s official game preview also notes that the Wolverines have allowed only 11 points per game through their first two contests. Michigan’s Game 3 preview

Bryce Underwood enters Saturday with 281 passing yards and 134 rushing yards after his performance against Oklahoma, when he accounted for 198 total yards and a rushing touchdown. Kyle Whittingham has also made it clear that Michigan expects considerably more from Underwood as the passing game develops.

For Saturday, though, Michigan’s wardrobe won’t require much explaining.

Maize helmet. Navy jersey. Maize pants.

The classics usually don’t.