fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
LiveTigersTigers 1 · CHW 1Bot 1st · 2 outsNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 19 vs UTEP · 3:30 PM2-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 19 at ND · 7:30 PM2-0Next gameLionsSun, Sep 27 vs NYJ · 1:00 PM1-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
LiveTigersTigers 1 · CHW 1Bot 1st · 2 outs

Michigan Reveals Uniform Combo for UTEP Matchup

Michigan UTEP uniform
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Michigan will stick with a classic look when it takes the field against UTEP on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines revealed their Game 3 uniform combination, featuring the traditional maize winged helmet, navy jersey and maize pants for the non conference matchup at Michigan Stadium.

DSN TVCollege · newest firstAll College video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Michigan enters the game ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and 2-0 following last weekend’s 17-10 victory over Oklahoma. The Wolverines and Miners are scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Big Ten Network, according to the official Michigan football schedule.

Michigan Joel Klatt Bryce Underwood Michigan hockey hazing lawsuit Carter Meadows Michigan Oklahoma Kyle Whittingham Bryce Underwood Michigan UTEP uniform

It will be the first meeting between Michigan and UTEP. Michigan’s official game preview also notes that the Wolverines have allowed only 11 points per game through their first two contests. Michigan’s Game 3 preview

Bryce Underwood enters Saturday with 281 passing yards and 134 rushing yards after his performance against Oklahoma, when he accounted for 198 total yards and a rushing touchdown. Kyle Whittingham has also made it clear that Michigan expects considerably more from Underwood as the passing game develops.

For Saturday, though, Michigan’s wardrobe won’t require much explaining.

Maize helmet. Navy jersey. Maize pants.

The classics usually don’t.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy