Michigan vs. Colorado State: How to watch, listen to and stream Saturday’s game

Here we go, Michigan fans!

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines will begin their 2022 season as they host Colorado State at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

As you have probably heard by now, Jim Harbaugh has decided that Cade McNamara will start against Colorado State in Week 1 and J.J. McCarthy will get the start in Week 2 against Hawaii.

That being said, Harbaugh has also said that both McNamara and McCarthy could see action in both games.

“No person, that’s biblical, no person knows what the future holds,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a process and it’s going to be based on performance, but we’re not going to withhold any good thing. Both have been tremendous quarterbacks. We think that both are capable of leading our team to a championship.”

“Some people have asked, ‘How did you come to that decision? Was it based on some kind of NFL model?'” Harbaugh said. “No, it’s really based biblical. Solomon, he was known to be a pretty wise person.”

“Cade is arguably one of the most improved players on the team. J.J. did not have spring practice, but he has ascended to where he’s at, based on his performance. That’s a really, really good thing. There’s no demotion for Cade McNamara. It is a promotion for J.J., based on what he’s been able to do as well.”

Michigan vs. Colorado State: How to watch, listen to and stream today’s game

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.

What: Michigan vs. Colorado State

When: Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium – Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV, WatchESPN, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV

How to listen: 97.1 The Ticket (FM) and 950 AM click here for more options

Odds: Michigan -30.5 (Via BetMGM)

Recent Series History:

1994: Michigan 24 Colorado State 14

Prediction:

Michigan is favored by over four touchdowns and if I was going to bet on this game, I would confidently lay the 30.5 points. The Wolverines’ offense has a ton of firepower and though the defense has to replace a ton of production from their 2021 season, Colorado State will not be able to do much.

Colorado State 10

Michigan 52 (-30.5)