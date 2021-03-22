Michigan vs. Florida State Sweet 16 game time and point spread revealed

Sharing is caring!

UPDATE:

We now know when Michigan’s Sweet 16 matchup vs. Florida State will take place.

According to ESPN, the Wolverines and Seminoles will tip off at 5:00 p.m. EST this coming Sunday.

PREVIOUS REPORT (Includes point spread)

On Monday night, Michigan got off to a slow start but before all was said and done, they managed to flex their muscle and defeat LSU 86-78 to move on to their fourth-straight Sweet 16.

In their next matchup, the No. 1 seeded Wolverines will square off against No. 4 seed Florida State with a berth in the Elite 8 on the line.

According to DraftKings, Michigan has opened as a 3.5 point favorite over the Seminoles in a game that will take place on Sunday, March 28th. (Time of game has not yet been released)