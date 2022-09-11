Michigan vs. Hawaii football updated game time

UPDATE:

According to Michigan Athletics, the stadium gates will open at approximately 8:30 p.m. and the game against Hawaii will kick off approximately 30 minutes after the gates open.

Weather Update: Stadium Gates will open at approximately 8:30 pm. Tonight’s game will start approximately 30 minutes after gate opening Stay Tuned. #GoBlue — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) September 11, 2022

Original Report:

According to a report from Anthony Broome, tonight’s game between Michigan and Hawaii has been delayed as storms roll through Ann Arbor.

From On3.com:

A line of storms with lightning were detected moving Northeast through Ann Arbor are projected to clear out a little after 9 p.m. ET. We will have more information when it becomes available.

UPDATE: At 7:24, Michigan announced that kickoff would be delayed. A light rain was falling over the stadium in mostly sunlight with a rainbow over the field.

As it stands, Michigan is a 52.5-point favorite over Hawaii.

Kickoff will be delayed. No time currently known.https://t.co/uD9jE0YkPl — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 10, 2022