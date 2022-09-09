Here we go, Michigan fans! It’s almost time for Week 2 of the 2022 season!

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will continue their 2022 season as they host Hawaii at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

As we all know by now, Jim Harbaugh decided to start Cade McNamara against Colorado State in Week 1 and J.J. McCarthy will get the start on Saturday against Hawaii.

That being said, Harbaugh has also said that both McNamara and McCarthy could see action in both games.

“No person, that’s biblical, no person knows what the future holds,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a process and it’s going to be based on performance, but we’re not going to withhold any good thing. Both have been tremendous quarterbacks. We think that both are capable of leading our team to a championship.”

“Some people have asked, ‘How did you come to that decision? Was it based on some kind of NFL model?'” Harbaugh said. “No, it’s really based biblical. Solomon, he was known to be a pretty wise person.”

“Cade is arguably one of the most improved players on the team. J.J. did not have spring practice, but he has ascended to where he’s at, based on his performance. That’s a really, really good thing. There’s no demotion for Cade McNamara. It is a promotion for J.J., based on what he’s been able to do as well.”

Please enable JavaScript Michigan and Michigan State Rise In AP Football Rankings

McNamara dit not play very well against Colorado State, while McCarthy was “electric” when he got his opportunity. If McCarthy can have a solid game against Hawaii, most believe he will be named as the starter for the Wolverines’ Week 3 matchup against Connecticut.

Michigan vs. Hawaii: How to watch, listen to and stream Saturday’s game

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.

What: Michigan vs. Hawaii

When: Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium – Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: 97.1 The Ticket (FM) and 950 AM click here for more options

Odds: Michigan -51.5 (Via BetMGM)

Series History:

2016 (Ann Arbor) Michigan 63 Hawaii 3

1998 (Honolulu) Michigan48 Hawaii 17

1986 (Honolulu) Michigan 27 10

Prediction:

Michigan is favored by over 50 points and to be honest, they will be able to name their score in this one. The Wolverines’ defense was solid against Colorado State and the Hawaii offense could be even worse. In addition, J.J. McCarthy will get the start and when he finally comes out, Cade McNamara will get some run, which means the Michigan offense will score a ton of points. This one is going to get very ugly. The only question is, does Jim Harbaugh eventually pump the brakes a bit rather than running up the score too much?

Hawaii 0

Michigan 70 (-51.5)