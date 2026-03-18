Michigan’s First NCAA Tournament Opponent Revealed

The matchup is officially set. The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines now know who they will face to begin their NCAA Tournament run.

On Tuesday night, Howard defeated UMBC 86–83 in a First Four play-in game, earning the right to advance to the Round of 64.

Wolverines Set to Face Howard

With the win, Howard (No. 16 seed) will now take on No. 1 seed Michigan on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. ET, with the game airing nationally on CBS.

Michigan (31–3) enters the tournament as one of the top teams in the country and is widely expected to be a heavy favorite in the opening round.

Michigan’s Tournament Path Begins

The Wolverines earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region after a dominant regular season and a run to the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament championship game, where they fell to Purdue 80–72.

Despite that loss, Michigan’s body of work solidified its position as one of the favorites to make a deep March Madness run.

Now, the Wolverines turn their attention to Howard, a team coming in with momentum after its play-in victory.

Heavy Favorites, But No Room for Error

While Michigan will enter Thursday night’s matchup as a clear favorite, March Madness is known for its unpredictability, especially in the 1 vs. 16 matchup.

The Wolverines will look to avoid any early-round surprises and take care of business to advance to the Round of 32, where a tougher test could await.

For now, Michigan’s focus is simple: handle Howard and keep the championship dream alive.