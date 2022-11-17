Michigan vs. Illinois: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Michigan vs. Illinois: On Saturday afternoon, the undefeated and third-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to continue their winning streak when they host Illinois in their final game at the Big House in 2022. The Wolverines will be looking to move to 11-0 on the season, and they are a big favorite to do so against an Illinois team that has been struggling as of late. A week ago, Michigan took care of business as they blew out Nebraska by a score of 34-3

How can you watch Michigan vs. Illinois?

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.

What: Michigan vs. Illinois

When: Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ann Arbor

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: 950 AM click here for more options

Odds: Michigan -18

Prediction for Michigan vs. Illinois

After looking like they were going to roll to the Big Ten Championship Game just a few short weeks ago, Illinois has struggled and they are currently tied for first place in the Big Ten West.

Michigan, on the other hand, continues to blow out weaker opponents, and that is what should happen again on Saturday.

Illinois 13

Michigan 37 (-18)