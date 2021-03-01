Michigan vs. Illinois point spread may surprise you

Sharing is caring!

On Monday afternoon, the latest AP Top 25 poll was released and Michigan, as expected, moved up to No. 2 in the poll, passing Baylor, who lost to Kansas this past week.

Up next for the Wolverines could be their toughest matchup of the season as they host No. 4 Illinois on Tuesday night.

But if you look at the opening point spread for the game, you would not think it is a matchup between two top four teams as the Wolverines have opened as an 8.5 point favorite over the Illini.

Nation, will Michigan take care of business and over the 8.5 point spread when they take on Illinois?