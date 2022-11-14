Michigan vs. Illinois: Wolverines open a huge favorite

Following their 34-3 blowout win over Nebraska, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 11-0 on the season when they host Illinois at the Big House on Saturday. Heading into the game, the Wolverines are tied for first place in the Big Ten East with Ohio State, while the Fighting Illini are tied for first place in the Big Ten West. On Sunday morning, I predicted the opening point spread for Michigan vs. Illinois to be Michigan -17.5, and though I was not right on the number, I was very close.

Michigan vs. Illinois: How many points are the Wolverines favored by?

The opening point spread has been released for Saturday’s game between the Wolverines and Fighting Illini, and, not surprisingly, Michigan is a healthy favorite at home.

According to multiple sports books, Michigan has opened as a 17-point home favorite over Illinois.

After looking like a lock to make the Big Ten Championship Game, Illinois has suffered back-to-back losses, and suddenly, they are tied with three other teams for first place in the Big Ten West.

Michigan has gotten off to quick starts (in terms of their first possession of the game), but, overall, they have left much to be desired with their first-half performances. That being said, Michigan has dominated everybody in the second half of their games this season.

Who will win the game between Michigan and Illinois?

There is no question about it that Michigan is by far the better team in this matchup, and when the dust settles at the Big House on Saturday, I believe they will walk away with another solid win.

Prediction for Michigan vs. Illinois

Michigan 31 Illinois 10