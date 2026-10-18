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Michigan vs. Indiana Point Spread Revealed

Michigan vs Indiana point spread
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The Michigan Wolverines are coming off an emotional comeback victory over Penn State, but oddsmakers aren’t exactly buying into a major turnaround just yet. Michigan opened as a 7.5-point underdog for next Saturday’s showdown against No. 5 Indiana at Michigan Stadium.

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According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Hoosiers are favored by 7.5 points, with a moneyline of -320 compared to Michigan’s +255. The over/under for the Big Ten matchup is set at 41.5 points, suggesting oddsmakers anticipate another relatively low-scoring afternoon in Ann Arbor.

The line is particularly interesting considering both teams experienced very different outcomes Saturday. Michigan rallied past Penn State 21-18 after making a quarterback change, while Indiana suffered its first loss of the season, falling 19-15 to Ohio State.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr (14) celebrates his touchdown against Penn State with quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during
Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr (14) celebrates his touchdown against Penn State with quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan vs. Indiana Point Spread and Betting Odds

Here are the betting numbers for Saturday’s matchup, as shown in the latest available Michigan–Indiana odds comparison.

Betting marketIndianaMichigan
Point spread-7.5 (-112)+7.5 (-108)
Moneyline-320+255
Total pointsOver 41.5 (-110)Under 41.5 (-110)

The 7.5-point spread means Indiana is favored to win by more than a touchdown, despite playing on the road. Michigan will enter with a 4-2 record, while Indiana sits at 6-1 after seeing its unbeaten season end against the Buckeyes.

As we previously reported, Michigan benched Bryce Underwood at halftime Saturday after the sophomore quarterback threw two interceptions against Penn State. True freshman Tommy Carr took over and helped the Wolverines score 21 second-half points to secure the victory.

Michigan’s Quarterback Decision Adds Intrigue

One of the biggest questions heading into the Indiana matchup is who will start at quarterback for Michigan. Carr provided an immediate spark Saturday, but head coach Kyle Whittingham has not committed to making the freshman his permanent starter.

As we reported following Whittingham’s postgame comments, Michigan’s coaching staff plans to decide on its starting quarterback over the weekend. However, Whittingham indicated the Wolverines might not publicly reveal their decision before facing Indiana.

That uncertainty could become an important factor in the betting market as kickoff approaches. Oddsmakers and bettors will have to evaluate whether Michigan’s second-half offensive improvement against Penn State represents a legitimate turning point or simply a temporary spark.

When Michigan Hosts Indiana

Indiana, meanwhile, remains a formidable opponent despite Saturday’s loss to Ohio State. The Hoosiers entered that game undefeated, and their official schedule confirms that next Saturday’s matchup in Ann Arbor will kick off at noon ET on FOX.

Michigan will host Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 24, at noon ET. The Wolverines are currently 7.5-point underdogs, but with their quarterback situation unsettled and Indiana coming off its first loss, this could become one of the most intriguing Big Ten matchups of the weekend.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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