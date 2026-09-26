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LiveMichigan State SpartansNEB 31 · Michigan State Spartans 136:43 - 4th

Michigan vs. Iowa Decided on Final Play

Michigan vs Iowa final play
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Michigan was two seconds away from escaping with a one-point victory.

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Instead, Hank Brown found Reece Vander Zee for a 16-yard touchdown with two seconds remaining, lifting No. 17 Iowa to a stunning 20-19 win over No. 18 Michigan at the Big House.

The Wolverines had taken a 19-14 lead when Bryce Underwood connected with JJ Buchanan for a 49-yard touchdown with 11:59 remaining. Michigan’s two-point conversion failed, leaving Iowa within one touchdown.

That missed conversion eventually mattered.

Iowa took possession at its own 25-yard line with 1:48 remaining and drove 75 yards in 11 plays. Brown completed the comeback by finding Vander Zee for his second touchdown of the game, handing Michigan its first loss of the season.

The victory moved Iowa to 4-0 and dropped Michigan to 3-1.

Michigan vs. Iowa Point Spread Michigan vs. Iowa betting line Michigan vs Iowa final play

Michigan Controlled the Numbers, Not the Ending

Michigan outgained Iowa 429-285 and held the ball for 34:29. The Wolverines recorded 21 first downs, ran for 153 yards and limited the Hawkeyes to only 58 rushing yards.

None of it saved them.

Underwood completed 17 of 28 passes for 276 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, according to the final ESPN game statistics. Buchanan caught five passes for 130 yards and both Michigan touchdowns, while Andrew Marsh added seven receptions for 106 yards. ESPN

Michigan’s first touchdown came on an 18-yard Underwood pass to Buchanan late in the opening quarter. Iowa answered 14 seconds later when Braeden Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

That special-teams breakdown allowed Iowa to remain within striking distance despite Michigan controlling most of the afternoon.

Hank Brown Delivers After Michigan Retakes Lead

Michigan knew Brown would be Iowa’s quarterback after the Hawkeyes named him the starter earlier in the week. The larger question was whether he could deliver in a late-game situation at Michigan Stadium.

He did.

Brown finished 21 of 35 for 227 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Vander Zee caught five passes for 66 yards, with both of his touchdowns coming during the fourth quarter. The official Iowa box score documented a Hawkeyes offense that struggled for long stretches before producing the one drive it absolutely needed. Official Athletics Website

Michigan entered the afternoon as a modest home favorite after the opening line installed the Wolverines at minus-4.5. The projected defensive struggle arrived exactly as advertised.

Michigan simply needed it to end two seconds earlier.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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