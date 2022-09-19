Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa.

All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.

According to a report from Anthony Broome, the game between Michigan and Iowa will kick off at noon EST.

Nation, would you rather this game take place at night?

Michigan at Iowa is a noon kickoff next Saturday — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 19, 2022