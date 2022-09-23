Here we go, Michigan fans! It’s almost time for Week 4 of the 2022 season!

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will continue their 2022 season as they host Maryland at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Following last week’s dominating win over Connecticut, Jim Harbaugh responded to a question about whether or not he learned enough about his team heading into Big Ten play.

“Yeah, I like the team a lot. A good friend of mine, Jay Nordlinger — who I grew up with, was always on the same baseball teams and things like that, we’ve always remained friends — he’s got a great great way with words, always has, writing for the National Review — editor, senior editor. He sent me a great text this week and it really resonated with me. He said he just can’t wait to watch Michigan football and it reminds him of the days of Rick Leach and Harlan Huckleby and Anthony Carter and that’s the way he feels about this team. And I do as well. I’ve got that same feeling about this team.”

Michigan vs. Maryland: How to watch, listen to and stream Saturday’s game

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.

What: Michigan vs. Maryland

When: Saturday at Noon ET

Where: Michigan Stadium – Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: 950 AM click here for more options

Odds: Michigan -16.5 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

After absolutely dominating their first three opponents, Michigan is ready to open up Big Ten play and they will do that by hosting Maryland on Saturday. Maryland star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been on fire so far this season as he has completed 77% of his passes but he has yet to face a defense like the one the Wolverines will run out. That being said, the Wolverines have yet to take on a team with much talent and Tagovailoa presents a challenge. When all is said and done, the Michigan offense will put up a ton of points and this one should be over by the start of the fourth quarter.

Maryland 20

Michigan 45 (-16.5)