Michigan vs. Maryland Point Spread Released

This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team, which may or may not have head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, will travel to College Park to take on unranked Maryland. The game will be the Wolverines' final challenge before their epic matchup at the Big House against Ohio State. The points spread has been released for Michigan vs. Maryland, and as expected, the Wolverines are currently listed as a huge favorite.

What is the Michigan vs. Maryland Point Spread?

DraftKings has released the point spread for this Saturday's matchup and Michigan is currently listed as a 19-point favorite over the Terrapins of Maryd. The Over/Under for the game has been set at 50.5. Heading into the game, the Wolverines have been on fire, as they have dominated in all 10 of their games this season, while Maryland, who is 6-4, has lost four of their past five games.

Bottom Line: Just Win

Though Michigan has easily handled their business so far this season, and they should do the same on Saturday against Maryland, all that matters is coming out of the game with a win. With a win, the Wolverines would move to 11-0 on the season with a matchup against Ohio State coming up. The winner of that game would advance to the Big Ten Championship game and a shot at a spot in the College Football Playoff.