On Saturday, October 21, the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry will continue as the Wolverines will travel to East Lansing to take on the Spartans. We all know what happened in 2022 following Michigan‘s 29-7 dominating performance in Ann Arbor, as a group of Spartans players jumped a couple of Wolverine players in the tunnel. You can bet MSU will do everything they can to defend their home turf this coming season, but according to the early point spread, this one could get ugly.

Key Points

Michigan will take on Michigan State on October 21

The Wolverines have opened as a huge favorite over the Spartans

Jim Harbaugh has Michigan heading in the right direction, while Mel Tucker has underachieved since signing a huge contract

Michigan vs. Michigan State early point spread released

The early point spread has been released and as you can see below, the Wolverines, according to Sportsbetting.ag, are currently 17-point favorites over the Spartans.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line: Going in different directions

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have owned the Big Ten for the past two seasons as they have won back-to-back conference championships, while Mel Tucker is getting paid like a top coach, but he is getting the results of one who should be on the hot seat. That being said, the Spartans have been the worse team in the past and shocked Michigan, so only time will tell who will walk out of East Lansing with the win.