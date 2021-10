If Michigan can handle their business this coming weekend against Northwestern, both they and Michigan State will be undefeated when the teams meet on Oct. 30 in East Lansing.

On Monday, it was announced that the big game between the Spartans and Wolverines will kick off at noon ET on Oct. 30.

The game will be televised on Fox.

