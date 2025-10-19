Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time Announced

The Michigan vs. Michigan State game time is officially set: Kickoff under the lights in East Lansing.

The Wolverines and Spartans will square off on Saturday, October 25th, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. The game will air nationally on NBC, marking another primetime stage for one of college football’s fiercest rivalries.

This year’s matchup adds another layer of intrigue. Michigan enters at 5-2 and ranked third in the Big Ten, while Michigan State sits at 3-4, looking to snap a three-game skid. The Wolverines have dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning three straight, including last season’s 24-17 victory in Ann Arbor and a 49-0 shutout the year before in East Lansing.

The two programs will once again battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, a tradition that dates back to 1953. Overall, Michigan leads the all-time series 74–38–5, and the trophy count 41–29–2.

With bragging rights, in-state pride, and Big Ten implications on the line, expect the 2025 Michigan vs. Michigan State game to deliver another electric night of football under the lights in East Lansing.