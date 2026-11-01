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Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time Revealed

Michigan vs Michigan State game time
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The wait is over for Wolverines and Spartans football fans, as the Michigan vs. Michigan State game time for next Saturday’s highly anticipated rivalry showdown has finally been revealed.

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The Michigan Wolverines will host the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game streaming on Peacock.

The primetime showdown will take place at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, where first-year head coaches Kyle Whittingham and Pat Fitzgerald will meet for the first time in the annual battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time and Streaming Details

The Big Ten set the kickoff time and the television assignment on Saturday, Oct. 31, and the Michigan Football program shared a promotional graphic with the following details:

Game informationDetails
MatchupMichigan State at Michigan
DateSaturday, November 7, 2026
Kickoff7:30 p.m. ET
LocationMichigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
StreamingPeacock
Rivalry trophyPaul Bunyan Trophy

Peacock carries the game as a streaming exclusive, so it will not air on broadcast television.

The announcement comes after the matchup was initially placed on a six-day television hold, delaying the final kickoff decision.

As we reported when the Big Ten postponed its television selection, the networks wanted additional time to evaluate the conference’s October 31 games before finalizing next weekend’s schedule.

Now, fans can officially prepare for a Saturday night rivalry game at the Big House.

Michigan Looks to Build on Rutgers Victory

Michigan enters rivalry week with some much-needed momentum after defeating Rutgers 28-21 on Saturday.

Freshman quarterback Tommy Carr accounted for three touchdowns in the victory, passing for one score and rushing for two, helping the Wolverines improve to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play.

Following the game, Bryce Underwood publicly congratulated Carr on earning his first victory as Michigan’s starting quarterback, posting a supportive Instagram message that was subsequently shared by Michigan Football.

Spartans Enter Rivalry Week on a Six-Game Skid

Meanwhile, Michigan State enters the matchup at 2-6 after losing six consecutive games.

Despite the teams’ differing records, the annual meeting carries considerable significance for both programs.

Paul Bunyan Trophy on the Line in Ann Arbor

The 2026 matchup will mark the 119th meeting between Michigan and Michigan State, with the Wolverines holding a 75-38-5 advantage in the all-time series.

It will also be the 74th meeting with the Paul Bunyan Trophy at stake.

Whittingham recently identified Michigan State as the Wolverines’ second-most-important rivalry, while expressing respect for Fitzgerald’s coaching ability.

And with Michigan Stadium hosting its Military Appreciation Game, Saturday’s showdown will feature additional ceremonies honoring military members and veterans.

Michigan vs. Michigan State. Under the lights. The Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line.

The stage is set for another memorable chapter in one of college football’s fiercest in-state rivalries.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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