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Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time Update

Michigan vs Michigan State game time
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Fans hoping to find out when Michigan and Michigan State will kick off their annual rivalry game will have to wait a little longer. The highly anticipated showdown is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at Michigan Stadium, but the official kickoff time has not yet been announced.

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According to an update shared Monday by reporter Alejandro Zúñiga, the matchup has been placed on a six-day television hold. That means fans won’t learn the kickoff time until after this weekend’s college football games have been played.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time Still Undecided

The six-day hold allows the Big Ten’s television partners to evaluate this weekend’s results before making their final broadcast selections. Rather than assigning the rivalry an early or late kickoff immediately, the networks have elected to keep their options open.

The official Michigan football schedule continues to list the November 7 rivalry game as TBA, with no television network confirmed. The Michigan State schedule also lists the kickoff time as undetermined.

The announcement is now expected following the games on Saturday, October 31, with the six-day television selection process pointing to Sunday, November 1. Fans should have a better idea of their game-day plans once the Big Ten and its broadcast partners finalize the details.

Wolverines and Spartans Have Work to Do Before Rivalry Game

Michigan enters this week with a 4-3 record following its disappointing 13-6 overtime loss to Indiana. As we previously reported following Kyle Whittingham’s latest comments, the Wolverines have yet to publicly commit to Tommy Carr or Bryce Underwood as their starting quarterback against Rutgers.

Michigan State, meanwhile, is 2-6 following a 28-10 loss to UCLA and will have a bye this weekend. The Spartans have struggled offensively under Pat Fitzgerald, making the upcoming rivalry game an important opportunity to regain some momentum.

As we previously reported regarding Michigan’s offensive struggles, Whittingham continues to face questions about his coaching staff and the lack of offensive production. The Wolverines will first travel to Rutgers on Saturday before returning home to face Michigan State.

For now, the rivalry’s date and location are official, but the kickoff time and television assignment remain unsettled. Fans planning to attend the game at the Big House should expect an announcement after this weekend’s games.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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