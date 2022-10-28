U of MMSU

Michigan vs. Michigan State: How to watch, listen to, and stream

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

Here we go! On Saturday night, the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry will be renewed when the heavily favored Wolverines host the Spartans at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Michigan comes in undefeated (7-0) and ranked No. 4 in the nation, while the Spartans are just 3-4 and unranked. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. is 0-2 against Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and you can bet Harbaugh will do everything in his power to win on Saturday. Toss the records out the window for this rivalry!

How to watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan vs. Michigan State

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream Saturday’s game.

What: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Featured Videos

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: 950 AM click here for more options

Odds: Michigan -22.5 (Via BetMGM)

TAGGED: Michigan vs. Michigan State
Share this Article
Previous Article Ohio online sports betting promo codes Ohio Online Sports Betting: Unlock $300 in Pre-Launch Bonuses This Weekend
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Michigan vs. Michigan State
Michigan vs. Michigan State: How to watch, listen to, and stream
U of M MSU
Ohio online sports betting promo codes
Ohio Online Sports Betting: Unlock $300 in Pre-Launch Bonuses This Weekend
Uncategorized
2022 NFL Week 8 coverage maps
2022 NFL Week 8 coverage maps released
Detroit Lions and NFL Archive
Dan Campbell Sheila Hamp
Dan Campbell reacts to Sheila Hamp’s vote of confidence
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?