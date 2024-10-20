fb
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Michigan vs. Michigan State Opening Point Spread Revealed

By W.G. Brady
Next Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines will host the Michigan State Spartans in one of the most anticipated rivalry games of the season at the Big House. Both teams are entering the matchup with identical 4-3 records, but their recent results have stirred up some interesting betting lines.

Michigan vs. Michigan State point spread Michigan Football used tunnel incident

The Wolverines, coming off an embarrassing 21-7 loss to Illinois, saw their momentum falter as they struggled on both sides of the ball. Michigan State, on the other hand, is fresh off a solid 32-20 victory over Iowa during their homecoming game, giving them a bit of a boost ahead of this weekend’s showdown.

Before the action unfolded on Saturday, Michigan was favored by 9.5 points over the Spartans. However, with Michigan’s loss and Michigan State’s win, the point spread has shifted. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolverines are now listed as a 7-point favorite to beat the Spartans next Saturday night.

Both teams will be fighting for bragging rights in this crucial rivalry game, with Michigan looking to bounce back from their loss and Michigan State aiming to build on their recent success. Will the Wolverines cover the spread, or will the Spartans continue their upward trajectory? We'll find out soon enough!

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
