Michigan vs. Michigan State Opening Point Spread Revealed

Next Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines will host the Michigan State Spartans in one of the most anticipated rivalry games of the season at the Big House. Both teams are entering the matchup with identical 4-3 records, but their recent results have stirred up some interesting betting lines.

The Wolverines, coming off an embarrassing 21-7 loss to Illinois, saw their momentum falter as they struggled on both sides of the ball. Michigan State, on the other hand, is fresh off a solid 32-20 victory over Iowa during their homecoming game, giving them a bit of a boost ahead of this weekend’s showdown.

Before the action unfolded on Saturday, Michigan was favored by 9.5 points over the Spartans. However, with Michigan’s loss and Michigan State’s win, the point spread has shifted. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolverines are now listed as a 7-point favorite to beat the Spartans next Saturday night.

Both teams will be fighting for bragging rights in this crucial rivalry game, with Michigan looking to bounce back from their loss and Michigan State aiming to build on their recent success. Will the Wolverines cover the spread, or will the Spartans continue their upward trajectory? We'll find out soon enough!