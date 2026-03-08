Michigan vs. Michigan State Point Spread May Surprise You

The rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball and the Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball always brings plenty of intrigue, but the betting line for Sunday’s matchup may have caught some fans off guard.
A lot on the line… for one team
On Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines will host the Spartans in the final Big Ten Conference game of the 2025-26 regular season.
- Michigan: 28-2 overall, 18-1 Big Ten
- Michigan State: 25-5 overall, 15-4 Big Ten
Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the nation, has already locked up the outright Big Ten title and is widely projected to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Michigan State, meanwhile, still has plenty to play for. The No. 8 Spartans are pushing to strengthen their resume and potentially secure a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The point spread raised eyebrows
Given Michigan’s position and the fact that the Wolverines have already clinched the conference, many expected the line to be fairly tight—especially with Michigan State fighting for postseason positioning.
In fact, a reasonable early projection might have placed Michigan as roughly a 4.5-point favorite.
But when the opening odds were released by DraftKings, the number was much bigger:
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Michigan State
|+9.5
|-112
|Michigan
|-9.5
|-108
The line actually opened at Michigan -10.5 before quickly dropping to -9.5.
Rivalry game adds unpredictability
Even with Michigan’s dominant season, rivalry games between these programs are rarely predictable.
Factors that could tighten the game:
- Michigan has already clinched the Big Ten title
- It’s Senior Day in Ann Arbor
- Michigan State still has seeding motivation
- Rivalry intensity between the programs
Prediction
My prediction: Michigan 78, Michigan State 72.
That means if you’re looking at the betting line, the value may very well be on the Spartans.
Pick: Michigan State +9.5