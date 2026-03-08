Michigan vs. Michigan State Point Spread May Surprise You

The rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball and the Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball always brings plenty of intrigue, but the betting line for Sunday’s matchup may have caught some fans off guard.

A lot on the line… for one team

On Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines will host the Spartans in the final Big Ten Conference game of the 2025-26 regular season.

Michigan: 28-2 overall, 18-1 Big Ten

28-2 overall, 18-1 Big Ten Michigan State: 25-5 overall, 15-4 Big Ten

Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the nation, has already locked up the outright Big Ten title and is widely projected to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Michigan State, meanwhile, still has plenty to play for. The No. 8 Spartans are pushing to strengthen their resume and potentially secure a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The point spread raised eyebrows

Given Michigan’s position and the fact that the Wolverines have already clinched the conference, many expected the line to be fairly tight—especially with Michigan State fighting for postseason positioning.

In fact, a reasonable early projection might have placed Michigan as roughly a 4.5-point favorite.

But when the opening odds were released by DraftKings, the number was much bigger:

Team Spread Odds Michigan State +9.5 -112 Michigan -9.5 -108

The line actually opened at Michigan -10.5 before quickly dropping to -9.5.

Rivalry game adds unpredictability

Even with Michigan’s dominant season, rivalry games between these programs are rarely predictable.

Factors that could tighten the game:

Michigan has already clinched the Big Ten title

It’s Senior Day in Ann Arbor

Michigan State still has seeding motivation

Rivalry intensity between the programs

Prediction

My prediction: Michigan 78, Michigan State 72.

That means if you’re looking at the betting line, the value may very well be on the Spartans.

Pick: Michigan State +9.5