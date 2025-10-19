Michigan vs. Michigan State Point Spread Revealed

The line is out, and oddsmakers are siding heavily with the maize and blue.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Michigan Wolverines have opened as 12.5-point road favorites over the Michigan State Spartans ahead of their October 25 showdown under the lights at Spartan Stadium.

The primetime matchup on NBC will mark the 118th meeting between the in-state rivals, with Michigan leading the all-time series 74–38–5 and having won each of the last three contests, including a 24–17 victory in 2024.

Michigan enters the game with a 5–2 record, fresh off a dominant win over Washington, while Michigan State sits at 3–4 and searching for stability under its new coaching staff.

With the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line, the Wolverines will look to extend their streak and prove they’re still the top dog in the state, while the Spartans aim to pull off one of the season’s biggest upsets.