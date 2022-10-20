Michigan vs Michigan State: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite over Spartans

Michigan vs Michigan State

Both Michigan and Michigan State are currently in their bye week, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Wolverines and Spartans are already knee-deep in preparations for their head-to-head battle at the Big House on October 29th.

Featured Videos



If you have been following along, Michigan is currently undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the nation, while Michigan State is 3-4 and unranked.

That being said, more often than not, you can throw the records out the door when these two teams take the field against each other.

Michigan vs Michigan State: Opening point spread revealed

We have been waiting patiently for the opening point spread to be released for the upcoming matchup between Michigan and Michigan State, and my prediction of the Wolverines -21.5 turned out to be almost right on the money.

According to Draft Kings, Michigan has opened as a 22-point favorite over Michigan State.

What time will the game kick-off?

On Monday, Michigan announced that their Oct. 29 game against Michigan State will take place under the lights.

As you can see in the tweet below, the time has been set for the Michigan vs Michigan State game and it will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑠𝑒𝑡



Rivalry game under the lights!
#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/veKrzHE8yT — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 17, 2022

Nation, if you had to place your bet right now, who would you take? Michigan -22 or Michigan State +22?