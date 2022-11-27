Michigan vs. Ohio State breaks TV record

If you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game between No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State, you saw the Wolverines stomp the Buckeyes to the tune of 45-23 at the Horseshoe. With the win, the Wolverines are now 12-0, and they have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game, where they will take on the Purdue Boilermakers. That game will take place next Saturday in Indianapolis. According to reports, the Michigan vs. Ohio State game broke a TV record.

What record did Michigan vs. Ohio State break?

According to FOX Sports PR, the game between Michigan and Ohio State was the most-watched regular-season college football game ever on FOX with a whopping 17 million viewers.

It was also the most-watched regular-season college football game on any network since 2011. The Game peaked at 19.6 million viewers. The numbers are up 3% over last year’s matchup, which was also on FOX.

