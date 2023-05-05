When it comes to the Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry, it has been the Michigan Wolverines who have absolutely owned the Ohio State Buckeyes as of late. In fact, in their last two matchups, the Wolverines have outscored the Buckeyes by a total score of 87-50, including a 45-23 thrashing last season in Columbus. This coming season, on November 25, the two teams will square off in Ann Arbor, and the early point spread for the game has already been released.

Michigan vs. Ohio State early point spread released

The early point spread has been released for “The Game” and according to sportsbetting.ag, Michigan is currently listed as a 3-point home favorite over the Buckeyes.

Will the Wolverines run the table?

The last two seasons have been a lot of fun if you are a fan of the Wolverines as they have whooped Ohio State twice AND won two-straight Big Ten Championships to advance to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, Michigan came up short in the semifinals in each of the last two years, and their goal is to get over the hump and win it all this coming season. Will Michigan run the table to claim the CFP National Championship?