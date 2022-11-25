Michigan vs. Ohio State: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Michigan vs. Ohio State: On Saturday at high noon, the undefeated and third-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game when they take on undefeated and second-ranked Ohio State at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio. The Wolverines will be looking to move to 12-0 on the season, and if they want to accomplish that, they will have to defeat the Buckeyes in front of what will be a fired-up crowd.

How to watch, listen to and stream Michigan vs. Ohio State

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.

What: Michigan vs. Ohio State

When: Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Columbus, OH

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: 950 AM click here for more options

Odds: Ohio State -8

Prediction for Michigan vs. Ohio State

If I was making this prediction a week ago, I would have been confident in saying that Michigan would walk out of the Horseshoe with a win over Ohio State. That being said, with Blake Corum‘s status being up in the air, I am not as confident as I once was. Even if Corum does play, he will not be 100%, which is a big blow for the Wolverines. Corum’s status has nothing to do with the fact that Michigan has a better offensive line and a better defensive line, and I think this game will be won and lost in the trenches.

Michigan 30 (+9)

Ohio State 27