Michigan vs. Ohio State: Kickoff time, TV network released

On Monday, Fox revealed that the Michigan vs. Ohio State game will serve as the network's “Big Noon Kickoff” matchup on November 25. This announcement marks the first official game time and network release for Michigan's 2023 season schedule. The decision to schedule the game at noon on the Saturday following Thanksgiving comes as no surprise, as this tradition has been upheld in recent years.

Key Points

Michigan vs. Ohio State chosen as Fox's “Big Noon Kickoff” matchup

Tradition of playing at noon on the Saturday after Thanksgiving continues

Last season's clash featured two undefeated, top-three teams

Michigan secured a historic victory, ending a long winless streak in Columbus

The game drew over 17 million viewers, setting records for Fox and college football

Why it Matters

Last season's clash between the two teams in Columbus, where they both entered the game as undefeated, top-three contenders, was a monumental event. The game garnered immense attention, with Fox's top show and ESPN's “College GameDay” broadcasting live from the site. Michigan emerged victorious with a resounding 45-23 win, securing their first triumph in Columbus in over two decades and ultimately clinching a second consecutive Big Ten championship.

Bottom Line – Michigan vs. Ohio State is a spectacle to anticipate

The announcement of The Game's kickoff time and TV network release fuels excitement among fans and adds to the anticipation surrounding this legendary rivalry. With the game scheduled as the “Big Noon Kickoff,” it will undoubtedly attract a massive audience and generate intense interest both within the college football community and beyond. The historic significance of this matchup, coupled with recent memorable encounters, sets the stage for yet another captivating clash between these perennial contenders. As the countdown begins, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness the drama, intensity, and unforgettable moments that have become synonymous with the rivalry.