fb
Sunday, November 24, 2024
HomeCollege SportsU of MMichigan vs. Ohio State Point Spread Released
U of M

Michigan vs. Ohio State Point Spread Released

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
26

Next Saturday, the 6-5 Michigan Wolverines will face off against the 10-1 and No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at the Horseshoe in Columbus, OH. The Wolverines will be looking to secure their fourth consecutive victory over the Buckeyes, but it won't be easy as they are currently heavy underdogs.

Michigan Ohio State Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread Michigan Football

DraftKings has released the opening point spread, and Ohio State is listed as a 22-point favorite over Michigan. Despite the significant odds, the Wolverines are coming off a dominant 50-6 win over Northwestern, which helped them become bowl-eligible. Meanwhile, Ohio State enters the game following a convincing 38-15 win over previously undefeated and No. 5 ranked Indiana.

The stage is set for a high-stakes rivalry game, with Michigan hoping to pull off the upset and extend their winning streak over their bitter rivals.

Previous article
Michigan QB Davis Warren Talks About Support Jared Goff Has Given Him
Next article
Report: Daniel Jones Could Land In NFC North
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Travis on Ben Johnson Suggests TD Celebration For Detroit Lions
Steve on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Robey on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Bryan on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Dale on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Mark on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Gordon on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Jeffrey Newton on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions