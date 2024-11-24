Michigan vs. Ohio State Point Spread Released

Next Saturday, the 6-5 Michigan Wolverines will face off against the 10-1 and No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at the Horseshoe in Columbus, OH. The Wolverines will be looking to secure their fourth consecutive victory over the Buckeyes, but it won't be easy as they are currently heavy underdogs.

DraftKings has released the opening point spread, and Ohio State is listed as a 22-point favorite over Michigan. Despite the significant odds, the Wolverines are coming off a dominant 50-6 win over Northwestern, which helped them become bowl-eligible. Meanwhile, Ohio State enters the game following a convincing 38-15 win over previously undefeated and No. 5 ranked Indiana.

The stage is set for a high-stakes rivalry game, with Michigan hoping to pull off the upset and extend their winning streak over their bitter rivals.