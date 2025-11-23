Michigan vs. Ohio State Spread Revealed — Are the Oddsmakers Disrespecting the Wolverines?

It’s officially Michigan vs. Ohio State week, and the opening point spread for The Game has dropped, and it’s a big one.

According to DraftKings, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes have opened as 12.5-point favorites over the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines at The Big House. It’s a notable number, considering Michigan has won this rivalry matchup four years in a row and enters the week at 9-2 under head coach Sherrone Moore.

Ohio State (11-0) rolls into Ann Arbor aiming to wrap up an undefeated regular season behind Heisman frontrunner Julian Sayin, who threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 42-9 dismantling of Rutgers.

Michigan, meanwhile, is coming off arguably its best all-around performance of the season, smashing Maryland 45-20 on the road. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood looked poised and efficient, completing 16 of 23 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolverines dominated start to finish.

The stakes couldn’t be clearer:

would give Moore’s team five straight victories in The Game and put the Wolverines squarely back into the College Football Playoff conversation. A Michigan loss would almost certainly eliminate them from CFP contention.

The spread is set. The Game is coming. And once again, everything is on the line.