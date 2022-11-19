U of M

Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

What is the Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread?

According to multiple sportsbooks, Ohio State has opened as a 6.5-point favorite over Michigan.

If the Wolverines are able to handle their business against the Buckeyes, they will move to 12-0, and they will have a shot at wining their second-straight Big Ten Championship Game.

Nation, who are you betting on?

