Michigan vs. Oregon Game Time/TV Info Revealed

Following this Saturday's rivalry game against Michigan State, the Michigan Wolverines football team will face an even tougher challenge as they prepare to take on the No. 1 ranked and undefeated Oregon Ducks. This highly anticipated matchup at the Big House in Ann Arbor will be crucial for the Wolverines as they look to get their season back on track.

The Michigan vs. Oregon game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and fans can catch the action live on CBS. This showdown will be a pivotal test for Michigan, which has had a difficult season so far, sitting at 4-3 following back-to-back losses to Washington and Illinois.

The Wolverines have struggled to find consistency this year, and their upcoming clash with Oregon presents a make-or-break opportunity to turn their season around. Playing at home in front of their fans at the Big House gives Michigan a chance to bounce back, but they'll need to be at their best to take down the top-ranked Ducks.

With Oregon looking to maintain their perfect record and Michigan trying to salvage a rough season, this game is shaping up to be one of the most exciting matchups of the year.